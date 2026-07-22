TRAFFIC ALERT: US-35 WB in Greene Co closed due to crash

GREENE COUNTY — A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of US-35 in Greene County on Wednesday.

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The crash is on US-35 westbound near US-68.

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At least two vehicles are invovled and one person may be hurt, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers said crews are still working to gather information on scene.

We will update this story as we learn new information.

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