Washington Township mourns the death of longtime trustee

WASHINGTON TWP — Washington Township is mourning the loss of Trustee Sharon Lowry, who passed away yesterday, July 21.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lowry served on the Washington Township Board of Trustees since 2018, dedicating nearly a decade to the community.

During her nearly decade-long tenure, Lowry held various leadership positions, including Trustee President in 2020 and 2022.

She also served as Vice President in 2019, 2021, 2024 and 2026.

Trustee President Scott Paulson shared that Lowry’s passing is deeply felt by elected officials, staff and the entire community.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Sharon’s loss is felt deeply by her fellow elected officials, staff and the entire community as we mourn an extraordinary leader,” Paulson said. “Throughout her years of service, Sharon showed remarkable determination and resilience in serving Washington Township, Centerville and the greater Miami Valley.”

The remaining trustees will begin the process of filling the vacancy left by Lowry’s passing.

More details will be shared with the community as soon as possible.