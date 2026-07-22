Man arrested, charged in child rape investigation

MIAMI COUNTY — A 70-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a decades-old rape investigation.

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Joseph Hadlock, 70, of Monroe Township, was indicted on three counts of rape of a minor under age 13 and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

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The alleged offenses happened from 1995 until the early 2000s.

Miami County Jail records show that Hadlock was arrested and booked into jail on July 22.

The sheriff’s office said he was arrested without incident.

Anyone with information on this or any related case is asked to call Detective Sergeant Todd Cooper at (937) 440-3986 or email at tmcooper@miamicountyohio.gov.

People can submit anonymous tips on the Sheriff’s Office website.

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