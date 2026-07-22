Outdoor retailer sets opening date for Beavercreek store

BEAVERCREEK — Sierra, an outdoor-themed retailer, is coming to Beavercreek.

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The store is set to open next to TJ Maxx and Lowe’s on Centre Drive on Aug. 15.

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“We are excited to bring Sierra to the amazing Beavercreek community,” Jill Tully, VP of Marketing at Sierra, said in a release.

This will mark Sierra’s seventh store in Ohio. The off-price retailer also has locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, Niles, Strongsville, and Westlake.

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