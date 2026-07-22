Fight leads to shots being fired, 14-year-old punched

DAYTON — A man is in custody following a fight that involved shots being fired in Dayton on Tuesday.

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Dayton officers were called to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street around 5:50 p.m. after reports of someone shooting a gun.

An investigation found there was a fight and a man fired a gun outside of the apartment, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

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A 24-year-old woman also punched a 14-year-old girl, police said.

A man is in custody.

Police did not say if the woman is facing charges.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit will continue its investigation into the argument.