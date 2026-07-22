1 dead, 5 others hospitalized after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man is dead and five other people are hurt after a crash in Clark County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two-car crash happened on State Route 41 near the intersection of Shrine Road after 10 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A trooper told News Center 7 that a man died on scene, but his identity wasn’t immediately available.

Five other people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The trooper said both cars overturned as a result of the crash.

SR 41 will be closed until at least 1:30 a.m.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]