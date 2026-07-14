Police department mourns loss of former chief

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department has announced that former chief James ‘Jim’ Newby has passed away.

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Newby served the Dayton Police Department from 1962 until his retirement in 1995, including more than seven years as Director and Chief of Police from December 1987 to January 1995.

His leadership left a lasting mark on the department and the Dayton community, the department said.

During his extensive tenure, Newby was instrumental in shaping the Dayton Police Department into a modern law enforcement agency.

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Newby joined the Dayton Police Department on Feb. 12, 1962, graduating first in his academy class.

He steadily rose through the ranks, achieving the rank of Sergeant in 1967 and Lieutenant in 1977.

He was promoted to Major in 1978 and then to Deputy Director in 1986, before becoming Chief on Dec. 9, 1987.

The department said that throughout his career, Newby held diverse roles, including patrol supervisor, narcotics detective, homicide detective, commander of the vice and narcotics squad, and detective sergeant over burglary and auto theft.

His leadership extended to supervising police training at the Dayton Police Academy, commanding the Central Business District, leading the Community Services Bureau, and serving as Superintendent of Personnel Development and Superintendent of Operations.

Under Chief Newby’s direction, the department said several key programs were introduced.

The Dayton Police Department became an international leader in bicycle patrol training during his tenure, helping to establish bike patrol as a standard policing strategy worldwide.

He re-established the Mounted Patrol Unit in 1989, launched the department’s first helicopter patrol unit in 1993, and oversaw the creation of the K-9 Unit.

Newby’s commitment to public service continued after his retirement, during which he served on numerous community boards and organizations, the department said.

Some of those include the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award Committee, the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMHS) Board of Trustees and the Greater Dayton RTA Board of Trustees.

He also contributed to the Children Services Board, the Child Protection Task Force, and the Human Services Levy Council.

He was a member of the committee that helped establish the Dayton Municipal Court’s Mental Health Court.

Upon his retirement, Newby reflected on his time with the department, saying:

“The Dayton Police Department has been more than a place of employment for me. It has been a major part of my life. While I have always attempted to work hard and be dedicated to the job, the Department has given me far more than I have given it. The associations, friendships and camaraderie of policing are second to no other profession.”

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