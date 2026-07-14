Former mayor, ex-wife indicted in connection with alleged utility payment theft in Clinton County

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — The former mayor of a village in Clinton County and his ex-wife were both indicted in connection with the alleged theft of utility payments.

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Former Clarksville Mayor John Neeley faces 10 felony counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, money laundering, telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, and filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns.

Neeley’s ex-wife, Amy Logan, faces six felony counts, including complicity in the commission of an offense, money laundering, receiving stolen property, obstructing justice, and filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns.

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The indictments, returned by the Clinton County Grand Jury, were filed in the Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

An investigation was launched by the Ohio Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit after allegations were made that Neeley did not deposit some cash payments made to the village while he was mayor.

Court documents obtained by News Center 7 state that the time frame during which the alleged theft took place was between 2020 and 2024.

The indictment alleges that Neeley failed to deposit more than $70,000 in utility payments, including water and sewer tap-in fees, utility deposits, and fees for utility services.

Logan was allegedly involved in diverting some funds into her own bank account.

Neeley was arraigned on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is in custody at the Clinton County Jail with a $150,000 bond. Logan was also booked into Clinton County Jail.

Neeley is due back in court later this month.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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