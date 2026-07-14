Princess Cruises’ crew member dies after going overboard near Cancun

A Princess Cruises’ crew member who went overboard from the Regal Princess off the coast of Mexico has died, a cruise line spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The Regal Princess left Saturday from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Miami Herald reported. The crew member went overboard in the waters off the coast of the Mexican resort city of Cancún, a Princess Cruises spokesperson told the newspaper.

The update comes hours after the cruise line said the crew member was unaccounted for, WFOR reported.

The ship’s crew, along with Mexican maritime authorities and the crew of the nearby Princess Jubilee also assisted in the search, according to Fox Business.

Crew member goes overboard, dies on cruise that departed from Fort Lauderdale https://t.co/gLUWjNH9Ar — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 14, 2026

The Regal Princess has since left Cancún and was scheduled to arrive in Belize on Tuesday, the Herald reported.

Because of the incident, the ship’s scheduled stop in Cozumel was canceled, according to WFOR.

The cruise line did not say what led to the crew member going overboard or when their body was found, the newspaper reported. The person’s identity has also been withheld.

The Regal Princess is expected to return to Fort Lauderdale on July 18 from its seven-day Caribbean cruise, according to the Herald.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the crew’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Princess Cruises said in a statement. “Grief support services are being offered to guests and crew members affected by this event.”

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