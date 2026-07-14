Man facing charges after utility worker dies after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A man is facing charges after a crash that killed a utility worker in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that just after 7 a.m. on May 11, crews responded to reports of a crash on Upper Bellbrook Road near Willwood Lane in Sugarcreek Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation indicated a Ford F-450, operated by 25-year-old Timothy Knepple of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was stopped in the roadway for maintenance on a utility pole.

The Ford was struck from the rear by a Chevrolet 3500HD, operated by 52-year-old Josh Griggs of Xenia, who was traveling northeast on Upper Bellbrook Road.

Knepple was thrown from the raised bucket of his vehicle and onto the ground, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Knepple later died from his injuries, according to a crash report obtained by News Center 7.

Griggs did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

According to court documents filed in Xenia Municipal Court, Griggs was charged with Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Manslaughter.

Griggs is due back in court later this month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]