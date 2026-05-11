Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Greene County on Monday morning.

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Just after 7 a.m., crews responded to reports of a crash on Upper Bellbrook Road, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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The crash involved two vehicles, according to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher could not provide details on any injury, but confirmed that CareFlight was placed on standby. It is unclear if CareFlight was requested to respond.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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