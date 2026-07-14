Phone records delay Montgomery County murder trial

DAYTON — Phone records could delay the start of a murder trial in Montgomery County. Police said the accused killer wrapped the victim’s body in a tarp and then dumped it in an alley behind a restaurant.

News Center 7’s John Bedell learned this is not the first time phone records have come up in the case.

The trial was already delayed once due to the lack of phone records. This involves a murder investigation at an apartment building on Richmond Avenue in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell will bring you the latest on why the trial was delayed for a second time on News Center 7, starting at 5pm.

TRENDING STORIES:

Add Unordered list of 3 trending stories for whio.com

James Hancock, 49, is accused of a murder that prosecutors say happened inside an apartment building in Dayton in November of 2023.

Police said they found evidence of a killing in a unit, but no body. That same day, investigators said they found Matthew Thomas’ body wrapped in a tarp in an alley behind a Popeye’s restaurant on Salem Avenue.

Hancock didn’t face murder charges in the case until last year. Now, he’s waiting for his trial.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]