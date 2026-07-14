Buying Boardwalk: Netflix to roll the dice on Monopoly show

Forget video games as inspiration for our viewing pleasure; board games are the next pastime to be brought to life on the small screen.

Netflix has signed a deal to take Monopoly off the dining room table and into our televisions with a new competition series.

A dozen players will play against each other in a life-size Monopoly Town Square to earn money, buy properties and make deals while trying to stay out of jail.

When a player goes bankrupt, they’re out, with each player eliminated until there is one champion.

The streaming powerhouse is looking for contestants who want to try their luck at winning the $2 million prize.

Click here to apply.

The show will premiere next year and will join “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket,” which airs in September.

“Monopoly will be produced by Studio Lambert, which also produces ”Squid Game: The Challenge" and “The Circle.”

Deadline reported that about 50 companies had wanted to produce the show.

The Monopoly board game hit the market in 1935 and has sold more than 275 million copies globally, according to Variety.

©2026 Cox Media Group