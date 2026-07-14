Tennessee troopers kill Ohio man who kidnapped daughter on I-40

TENNESSEE — Tennessee troopers shot and killed an Ohio man on July 3 after he kidnapped his 4-year-old daughter. The incident occurred on Interstate 40, and the child was found unharmed.

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Columbus Police initially learned of the kidnapping early on July 3. A woman informed officers that her ex-boyfriend had taken their daughter. Police were preparing to issue an Amber Alert when the vehicle was located.

Tennessee troopers spotted the vehicle on I-40 later on July 3. The suspect then showed a weapon, prompting troopers to shoot and kill him.

The 4-year-old girl, the subject of the kidnapping, was confirmed to be safe and unharmed following the incident.

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