Person shows up at hospital after shooting in Harrison Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A person showed up to the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township on Tuesday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The victim showed up at Miami Valley Hospital North at 9000 N Main Street around 4:40 p.m.

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The gunfire reportedly happened at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road around the same time, the supervisor confirmed.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office source told News Center 7’s James Brown that one person shot from their vehicle into another.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies blocking the area.

There are also multiple evidence markers in the street.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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