Local fire department mourning loss of battalion chief

GREENE COUNTY — The Spring Valley Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Nick Page.

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Page dedicated his life to serving the department, community, and fire service with unwavering professionalism, leadership, and compassion, the department said.

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Page joined the fire department in 2012 and worked his way up the ranks.

He graduated from Kenton Ridge High School in 1999 and Urbana University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Medicine.

“Nick was more than a Battalion Chief—he was a trusted leader, a mentor, a friend, and a brother in the fire service. His legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the example he set for future generations of firefighters," the department said.

The fire department asks that the community keep Page’s family, friends, and his work family in their thoughts and prayers during this time.

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