New $1 billion Electra headquarters to boost Springfield’s aerospace sector

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield today announced its selection as the location for Electra’s new original equipment manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters.

The announcement was made at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England, a premier aerospace industry event.

The project represents a capital investment of approximately $1 billion and is expected to create nearly 2,000 new jobs.

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The facility will encompass about one million square feet of advanced air mobility manufacturing and headquarters space, to be developed in two phases.

This project strengthens Springfield’s position within Ohio’s growing aerospace and advanced air mobility ecosystem.

The project is the result of a collaborative effort involving numerous public and private partners. These partners include the City of Springfield, the State of Ohio, JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Development, the Dayton Development Coalition, Clark County, the Greater Springfield Partnership and Green Township.

Mayor Rob Rue said Electra’s decision is the culmination of years of strategic planning, investment and collaboration. Marc Allen is the Chief Executive Officer of Electra.

“We are grateful to Electra Allen and the entire Electra team for their investment in Springfield and their confidence in our community,” Mayor Rue said.

“Today’s announcement is a defining moment for Springfield and the State of Ohio and reflects the vision our community has pursued for years to become a national leader in advanced air mobility. This achievement is a testament to what can happen when innovative companies, community leaders and public partners work together toward a shared future. This investment will create high-quality jobs, strengthen our economy and further establish Springfield as a destination for innovation, aerospace manufacturing and next-generation aviation. The future of flight is being built right here in Springfield.”

Reaction from lawmakers and officials

Rep. Mike Turner (R) 10th Congressional District:

“Today’s announcement of Electra coming to Ohio’s 10th Congressional District is another major step forward for our region and a testament to what is possible when innovative companies choose to invest in the Miami Valley. Nearly 2,000 new jobs at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport will create new opportunities for workers, families, and businesses across our community. I have always believed that our region is uniquely positioned to lead in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and emerging technologies. I will continue working to ensure the Miami Valley remains a place where companies can grow, innovate, and create good-paying jobs for generations to come.”

Ohio Rep. Bernie Willis:

“Springfield and Clark County have been preparing for this for nearly a decade. Developing our airport, training the workforce, and opening up the opportunities needed for MAJOR investment that brings the FUTURE of aviation to the HOME of aviation. We could not be more excited to welcome Electra Aero to our area and look forward to a long, enduring partnership in aerospace innovation!”

Ohio Senator Kyle Koehler:

“The investments we’ve made in advanced air mobility right here in Springfield are paying off with this announcement. Ohio is the heart of aviation, and the 10th District has an incredible history of manufacturing. Technology is bringing together these two legacies that will put Ohio at the forefront of how we travel and grow in the future.”

Board of Clark County Commissioners:

“The economic impact that will be felt throughout Clark County will be transformational. This investment reinforces our belief that Clark County is a wonderful place to live and work, and we cannot wait to watch our community bloom.”

Mike McDorman, President and CEO, Greater Springfield Partnership:

“Electra Aero choosing Springfield-Clark County is a defining moment for our region. A nearly $1 billion investment and close to 2,000 good-paying jobs building the next generation of hybrid aircraft don’t come to a community by accident—they come because this region decided, together, to compete and to win. I want to thank Electra Aero for their confidence in us, and JobsOhio, the State of Ohio, and every local partner who made it possible. This is a generational win, and it belongs to this entire community.”

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