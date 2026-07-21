Local county to host hazardous waste drop-off

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Environmental Services will have a Hazardous Waste drop-off event on Tuesday.
In a social media post, the event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greene County Environmental Services located on Green Way Boulevard
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Accepted Items include:
- Acids and Cleaners
- Aerosol Spray Cans
- Antifreeze
- Herbicides and Pesticides
- Putty and Adhesives
- Stains, Varnishes, and Paint Thinners
- Oil-Based Paints
- Fuels, 5 Gallons Max.
The post said that latex paint and batteries will also be accepted during operational hours, not just Hazardous Waste drop-off.
The drop-off is for Greene County residents only.
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