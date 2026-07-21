State troopers investigating after plane crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — State troopers were called to a local airport after a plane had a hard landing on Monday.
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Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Blee Road around 7:40 p.m.
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Dispatchers confirmed initial reports indicated the plane had crashed and there were no injuries.
We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.
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