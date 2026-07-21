UPDATE: Man found safe near Great Miami River

DAYTON — Update @ 3:30 a.m.
A man was reported missing near the Great Miami River on Tuesday morning around 1 a.m.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher said that crews were searching for a man who was last seen near a bridge on Rip Rap Road.
As of 3:30 a.m., the man was located and appears to have no injuries, according to the dispatcher.
We will continue to follow this story.
Initial Story:
A large police presence has been reported near the Great Miami River in Dayton.
Crews were called to the area of Rip Rap Road near Wagner Ford Road around 1 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn why law enforcement is near the river.
We will continue to follow this story.
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