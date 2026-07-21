New small business craft store opening in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A new small business catering to crafters is coming to Beavercreek.

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Gum Spot Fabrics, located at 1350 North Fairfield Road, is having a grand opening on Friday, July 31, according to a social media post.

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“This has been a dream stitched together one step at a time, and we’re so excited to finally share it with you,” the post read. “Thank you to everyone who has followed along, cheered us on, and supported us before we’ve even opened our doors. Your encouragement has meant more than you know. We can’t wait to welcome you to our little corner of the quilting community!”

According to the store’s social media page, it will offer quilting and sewing fabrics, notions and supplies and is “curated for makers who love to create!” It will also offer classes.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.

Gum Spot Fabrics - Grand Opening Courtesy of Gum Spot Fabrics on Facebook. (Gum Spot Fabrics)

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