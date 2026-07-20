1 hospitalized after stabbing, 1 taken into custody

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton on Monday afternoon, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman.

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Dayton police were called to the 1900 block of E Third Street on reports of a stabbing at approximately 3:53 p.m.

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Upon arrival, officers found the suspect and took her into custody.

Coleman said they also located the victim, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was stabbed two to three times in their upper torso while inside an apartment, Coleman added.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

We will continue to follow this story.

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