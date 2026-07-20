Man accused of shooting, killing roommate formally charged

GREENVILLE — A man accused of shooting and killing his roommate in Darke County has been formally charged.

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Todd Black was indicted on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless homicide, according to Darke County Common Pleas Court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Russ Road at around 1:45 a.m. on July 8.

Moments after the shooting, Black told Darke County dispatch that he shot James Corcoran in self-defense.

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Corcoran’s girlfriend, Paige Pittman, told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins about the growing tension between the men.

With their family living at a Greenville apartment complex, Pittman said Corcoran welcomed Black as a roommate to help with bills.

“And then he ended up just freeloading off of us,” Pittman said.

She was just outside the apartment in the hall when she called 911.

“I need police; my roommate is threatening to shoot my boyfriend, and he does have a loaded gun in here,” Pittman told dispatchers.

“Are they all in the house now?” the dispatcher replied.

“Oh my god, I just heard a gunshot,” Pittman said.

She went back inside the apartment moments later.

“I went into the apartment to see if he was still alive, and he was twitching, and I was checking for a pulse, and I couldn’t find one. And I was screaming, I was like, ‘Babe, wake up, wake up,’” Pittman said.

Then, Black made his own call to 911.

“And then he attacked me; he tackled me to the ground, started punching me in the face, so I shot him in the (expletive) chest,” Black told dispatchers.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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