Officers, medics respond to reported shooting near Greenville apartment

GREENVILLE — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting near a Darke County apartment early Wednesday.
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The shooting was reported at the 1100 block of Russ Road at around 1:45 a.m. on July 8, according to a Darke County dispatcher.
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No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Greenville Police Department to determine what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
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