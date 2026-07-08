Injuries reported after crash on I-75 in Miami County

TIPP CITY — Some lanes of travel are blocked after a crash on Interstate 75 north in Miami County Tuesday night.

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The crash was reported on I-75 near exit 68 in Tipp City after 9 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

Initial reports indicate that a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

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An iWitness 7 viewer shared a photo showing one of the vehicles on fire in the woodline.

The dispatcher said injuries have been reported, but the severity of those injuries is unknown.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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