SUV slams into Ohio Planet Fitness; overdose suspected as factor

WARREN — Two people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a Planet Fitness on Monday.

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Shortly before 10 p.m., the Warren City Fire Department was called to the Planet Fitness for a report of a crash with entrapment, the department shared on social media.

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When they arrived at the scene, crews found a silver SUV inside the gym, which had struck some pieces of gym equipment.

Crews also found two victims, both from inside the vehicle, with no entrapment.

A crash report obtained by News Center 7 revealed that the driver “was experiencing a suspected drug overdose at the time of (the) crash.” The report added that the passenger was also experiencing a suspected drug overdose.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No one inside the Planet Fitness was injured.

The crash report indicates that the driver, a 42-year-old Warren man, was cited for the crash.

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