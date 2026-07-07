2 arrested after officer hit by ATV during investigation

SPRINGFIELD — Two people have been arrested in connection with an officer being hit by an ATV.

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Jeffrey J. Turner, 36, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and failure to comply, according to Springfield police.

Donald R. Silvers III, 42, of Springfield, was also arrested and charged with two counts of failure to comply.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an officer was in the 1300 block of North Belmont Avenue around 6:10 p.m on July 1 investigating reports of shots fired, when they tried to stop and make contact with two people driving ATVs.

As the officer approached one of the ATV drivers, they accelerated forward, hitting the officer.

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The officer was transported to the hospital and later released.

The ATVs took off from the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police said they are still looking for one of the ATVs believed to be involved.

Anyone who has information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7685 or can submit tips to SPDTip@springfieldohio.gov.

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