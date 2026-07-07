Body found by firefighters at former furniture store

HAMILTON — Firefighters discovered a body while putting out a fire at a former furniture store.

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Hamilton firefighters were called to Town and Country Furnishings on Dixie Highway around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, according to our news partners at WCPO.

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One hour into fighting the fire, firefighters found a body in the building.

The cause of death has not been determined yet.

Fire crews were at the scene on Dixie Highway until around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Hamilton Fire Department told WCPO.

The investigation into the fire and the person found dead inside is under investigation by the Hamilton Fire Department and the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.

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