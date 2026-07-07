‘About an inch of losing her life;’ 10-year-old grazed in head by bullet

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating after a 10-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Monday evening.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke with investigators about the case. They say they were an inch away from this being a homicide tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Deputies were called out to Dayton Children’s Hospital around 6:25 p.m. on reports of a person who showed up shot.

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MCSO Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said a 10-year-old girl was riding in a vehicle with her mother and at least one other child when they heard a loud boom.

The girl then complained that her head hurt, and that’s when the mother saw blood and immediately drove to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“Honestly, she came probably from an inch of losing her life yesterday,” Roy said.

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