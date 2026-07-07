Man pleads guilty to charges from shooting that left 16-year-old with ‘life-altering’ injuries

TROY — A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries in Troy.

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Natus R. Francis, 20, of Troy, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence via a bill of information on Monday, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court documents.

Francis will be sentenced in August.

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As previously reported, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Locust Lane on April 7.

Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Francis was arrested in connection with the shooting on June 29.

The next day, the juvenile court decided that 17-year-old Carter A. Miller, of Troy, could also be charged as an adult for his alleged role in the shooting.

Troy Police previously announced that Miller is facing two counts each of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence. He’s also been charged with one count each of underage purchase of a firearm, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Court records for Miller, or a mugshot, weren’t immediately available.

The victim of this shooting survived, but remains in a care facility with significant, life-altering injuries, according to the Troy Police Department.

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