1 person in custody after SWAT standoff in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Harrison Township on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Fair Oaks Road just before 10 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the latest on the SWAT standoff on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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Crews were dispatched to Fair Oaks Road for a verbal argument that turned violent, said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff, Jeremy Roy.

Roy said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

The suspect then fled the scene and ran into a nearby apartment, where officers attempted to make contact with him.

Roy said the suspect refused to come out and had closed all of the blinds. That’s when the SWAT agency was called to the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m., according to our News Center 7 crew on the scene.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, said Roy.

We will continue to follow this story.

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