4 dead, including officer after overnight shooting

RITTMAN, Ohio — Four people are dead, including an officer, a suspect, and two other victims, after a shooting in northeast Ohio overnight into Monday morning.

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Wayne County Sheriff Tom Ballinger confirmed to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 that around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call reporting shots fired.

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Officers responded to the area around Metzger Avenue and Saurer Street in Rittman and immediately started taking fire, according to the sheriff.

One officer was killed. The sheriff did not confirm which law enforcement agency the officer was from.

Two other victims and the suspect are also dead, according to law enforcement.

Two additional police officers and a police K-9 were injured.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Medina County Firefighters Association said county first responders were called in after multiple people were injured.

Wayne County currently has an MCI happening. Many Medina County First Responders have been called to respond. Others have moved to stage in the south side of the county to help cover any calls they get. Stay out of the area, please. And keep all responders in your prayers and thoughts. — Medina County Firefighters Association

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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