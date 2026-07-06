Body of young female pulled from Lake Erie, investigation continues

LUCAS COUNTY — The body of a young woman was pulled from the water in eastern Lucas County on Sunday morning.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and the Jerusalem Township Fire Department responded to a call of a body found in the lake around 11:40 a.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

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The sheriff’s office said that they recovered the body of a young female near the shoreline.

The body was found in Curtice near Meinke Marina.

Neighbors said that they saw something in the water.

“We saw what we thought was probably someone in the water,” Angie Scardina said. “I couldn’t see clearly; it was a little distance away, but we could clearly make out that something was there.”

Another neighbor said that they saw three ODNR trucks go down the road and knew that a body had been found.

“I grabbed my binoculars and took a quick look and knew right away. It was pretty upsetting,” said Joe Hrabovsky.

News Center 7 previously reported that a search for an 11-year-old Angelique Cunningham was suspended on Friday afternoon.

Cunningham was on a boat in Lake Erie with 38-year-old Jonathan Ciha and 41-year-old Kristen Gerrie on Wednesday evening.

Ciha’s body was found the next morning in the water near Meinke Marina.

Gerrie was able to swim to shore, and a search was initiated for Cunningham.

Officers have not confirmed if the body is Cunningham.

The corner says and autopsy will be performed on the body.

Missing Girl Lake Erie (Lucas County Jail)

Gerrie was arrested and charged on two counts of child endangerment.

She is being held in the Lucas County Jail, where she is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact investigators. Armstrong also urged the public to give the family space as the investigation continues.

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