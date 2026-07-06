1 person suffers injuries after crash in Miami County

CLARK COUNTY — One person was injured after a crash in Miami County early Monday morning.
The call came out just after midnight to the 5800 block of Jay Road in West Milton, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead after motorcycle crash on busy Centerville road, police say
- Train derailment prompts evacuation order in part of northern Ohio
- 1 injured, 2 in custody after shooting following Fourth of July celebration in Ohio
The dispatcher confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the extent of the person’s injuries.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]