Man arrested in connection with 2 separate shootings in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man is in custody in connection with two separate shootings in Springfield on Sunday.

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News Center 7’s Kylee Bridgeman has the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Springfield Police responded to the 300 block of Fair Street on a report of a man inside a vehicle, who was shot, according to a city of Springfield spokesperson.

Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man shot, as previously reported.

Medics transported him to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. The 51-year-old man is in critical condition.

At 9:55 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots near John’s Drive-Thru at the 800 block of W. Main Street. When officers arrived, they received information that the suspect responsible had entered a residence on North Jackson Street.

They responded to that location and arrested him without incident. A gun was also recovered from the resident, the spokesperson said.

The suspect has been identified as Rodney Oglesby, 42, from Springfield.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of an unrelated medical condition.

Oglesby has been charged with three counts of felonious assault, one count each of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a prohibited place, and having weapons while under a disability.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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