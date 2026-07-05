Person hit by CSX Train in Miami County

TROY — A person was reportedly hit by a CSX Train in Miami County late Saturday night.

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Troy officers and medics were dispatched around 10:06 p.m. to E. Main and Clay Streets, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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A spokesperson for CSX confirmed to News Center 7 that a train struck a person on the tracks near Water Street and North Clay Street.

The spokesperson said that the Miami County Communications Center was immediately notified and police responded to the scene.

The person sustained unknown injuries. None of the train crew was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn that person’s condition and what caused the crash.

We will continue to update this story.

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