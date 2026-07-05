911 calls describe moments after shooting in Oregon District

DAYTON — Multiple 911 calls reveal the moments after shots were fired in the Oregon District on Saturday morning, leaving four people injured.

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News Center 7 previously reported that officers were dispatched to E Fifth Street near Jackson Street around 3:40 a.m.

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One 911 caller said, “They were just being real stupid, and somebody just let off a shot.”

Another person called 911 from inside a building nearby.

“I’m not going near the window right now. Because it was like at least 12 shots rang off,” she said.

A third caller was running for safety when she called 911, describing seeing someone bleeding.

“We took off running, and we saw him trying to pick him up, and then we saw blood underneath him, but it wasn’t like a lot of blood; there was definitely some blood there.”

A fourth person called in and said that they heard about nine shots from two different guns and heard a lot of screaming and people running around.

“Two different guns, one lower caliber, one higher caliber,” said the caller. “A lot of screaming, a lot of people running around.”

Asha Parsons is the new president of the Oregon District Business Association. She posted a statement on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

The statement said, “While this is a deeply upsetting event, it does not reflect the daily reality of our vibrant, tight-knit community.”

Parson said no one was killed in the shooting.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Police for more information on what led up to the shooting.

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