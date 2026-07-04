Few storms remain possible through the rest of the holiday weekend

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Saturday. I hope your 4th of July is going well to this point. A few of us are dodging showers and storms but most are dry this afternoon. Otherwise, it is hot and humid with our 6th straight day of 90 degrees or warmer.

Storms

Outside of storms this evening it remains warm and muggy. Lows tonight will fall to around 70 in Dayton. Any storm that does pop up could interfere with outdoor activities, so remember if thunder roars go indoors.

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Threats

The overall severe risk is low, but something we will watch for you this evening. Not everyone gets rain tonight or into the end of the weekend but if you see a storm it could pack a punch.

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Future

Sunday’s storms will also remain spotty and not widespread. Highs will be in the middle 80s and it remains humid as well. I would not take futurecast verbatim for the exact locations and timing, but you get the idea that scattered storms are possible. Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!

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