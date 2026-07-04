Police investigate early morning shooting in Oregon District

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in the Oregon District that left one person injured on Saturday morning.

The call came out at 3:40 a.m. to E Fifth Street near Jackson Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Another call was dispatched that a person with a gunshot wound arrived at Miami Valley Hospital shortly after the shooting.

The dispatcher confirmed that the two scenes were related.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim and what led up to the shooting.

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