‘Buc-ee’s effect’ drives down gas prices in Miami Valley

HUBER HEIGHTS — Buc-ee’s competitive gasoline prices in the Miami Valley are prompting nearby stations to lower their own prices.

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This trend, dubbed the “Buc-ee’s effect,” sees the travel center offering gas at $3.09 per gallon, significantly less than the Dayton area average of $3.67.

This competitive pricing strategy observed at Buc-ee’s locations nationwide is compelling other retailers to adjust their rates to maintain market share.

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Stations like Sheetz on SR-201 and Speedway on SR-202, located an exit or two away, have been observed matching Buc-ee’s $3.09 per gallon price.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy, noted that this phenomenon is not isolated to the Miami Valley.

“That is the Buc-ee’s effect; that’s when a Buc-ee’s opens, stations will all be forced to really ratchet up their competitive game to try and continue to sell gasoline,” De Haan said.

With the crowds Buc-ee’s draws, he said nearby stations have to do something to compete.

“Buc-ee’s sells probably 10 to 20 times what a normal retailer sells for gasoline, so if these retailers don’t shift into high gear and really try hard, Buc-ee’s is going to eat their lunch for breakfast,” De Haan said.

De Haan said for those who want to avoid the crowds, stopping at those nearby stations may be the best way to save.

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