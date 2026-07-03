Former NFL All-Pro cornerback dead at 68

LOS ANGELES — A former NFL All-Pro cornerback is dead.

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Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback LeRoy Irvin has died at 68 years old, according to TMZ Sports.

He played in the NFL from 1980 until 1990.

Irvin spent most of his career with the Rams. He played for the Detroit Lions in 1990.

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NFL Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson, Irvin’s teammate, posted a tribute on his Instagram account.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of my brother, teammate, and Rams legend Leroy Irvin. Leroy wasn’t just a lockdown corner and a fierce competitor on the field; he was a true friend and a great man who always brought incredible energy. Rest in peace, my brother. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Irvin family and all of Rams Nation.”

The Los Angeles Rams also paid tribute to LeRoy Irvin on social media.

“We mourn the loss of Rams Legend LeRoy Irvin. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the team said.

We mourn the loss of Rams Legend LeRoy Irvin. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ewnRmu8UGF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 2, 2026

Irvin had 35 career interceptions and 11 touchdowns. He was named to three First-team All-Pro selections.

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