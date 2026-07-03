Man dies after crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man has died after a crash on I-70 in Clark County early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near U.S. 68.
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A preliminary investigation found that Ryan Lehman, 33, of Huber Heights, was driving a Kia Forte and rear-ended a Ford F-350 that was towing another Ford.
After hitting the Ford, the Kia became disabled in the roadway.
The Kia was then hit by a Ford F-550.
Lehman had to be freed from their car and was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.
The spokesperson said Lehman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, but he died from his injuries.
The driver of the Ford F-350 and his two child passengers were not hurt.
The driver of the Ford F-550 was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; his passenger was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.
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