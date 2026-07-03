Man dies after crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man has died after a crash on I-70 in Clark County early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near U.S. 68.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that Ryan Lehman, 33, of Huber Heights, was driving a Kia Forte and rear-ended a Ford F-350 that was towing another Ford.

After hitting the Ford, the Kia became disabled in the roadway.

The Kia was then hit by a Ford F-550.

Lehman had to be freed from their car and was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson said Lehman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, but he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-350 and his two child passengers were not hurt.

The driver of the Ford F-550 was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; his passenger was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]