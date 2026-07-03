Ohio man drowns at state park, sheriff’s office says

OHIO/WISCONSIN — An Ohio man is dead after drowning at a Wisconsin state park on Wednesday.

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The Door County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin wrote in a social media post that deputies were notified around 3:35 p.m. on July 1 of an unresponsive man at Nicolet Bay, Peninsula State Park, in Gibraltar, Wisconsin.

Gibraltar Police and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) were also notified, according to the social media post.

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A 48-year-old man was recovered from the water and brought to shore, where life-saving measures were attempted.

The man was identified as Bryan Stork from Columbus. Medics transported Stork to the hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that several people assisted medics in the recovery efforts.

It is unknown what led to the drowning.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the drowning is considered closed.

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