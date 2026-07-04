Thousands gather for spectacular fireworks show in Xenia

XENIA — Tens of thousands of people across the Miami Valley are celebrating America’s 250th anniversary on Friday night.

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Xenia had its Red, White, and Blue Block Party, then after dark, the Kevin Sonnyclab firework show.

The show lasts for more than 30 minutes.

Organizers said they hope over 10,000 people attended the event, but it’s hard to gauge with the heat.

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Rotary Club organizer Laurie Fox said this is the 12th annual fireworks show, honoring a fellow Rotary Club member.

With it being America’s 250th anniversary, she said they wanted to make sure it was special.

“Really, it’s just such a sense of community and people coming in for amazing fellowship,” Fox said.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talked to a teen who said she just moved to Xenia from Columbus and convinced her parents to take her.

“I didn’t think it was gonna be like this, but I knew it was gonna be pretty big,” Jhioynn Reynolds said. “It brought families together, and people were having fun out there, and it’s really cool.”

Reynolds added that the real reason she wanted to come is for the fireworks.

“I feel like they’re gonna be the best fireworks ever, because this is the coolest place in the world,” Reynolds said.

David Stolz said he’s been coming to this fireworks display since he was a child.

“I try to make as many fireworks shows as possible, but I think Xenia is definitely the best around,” Stolz said.

After the fireworks, News Center 7 crews on scene witnessed an apparent fight between Park Drive and Corwin Avenue.

A spokesperson with Xenia police said no one was arrested and no one wanted to immediately press charges.

We are working to learn more about this fight and will continue to follow this story.

Fight reportedly breaks out after fireworks show in Xenia A Xenia police spokesperson said no one was arrested.

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