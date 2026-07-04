Hundreds flood streets for Dayton’s first-ever Fourth of July parade

DAYTON — Hundreds of people gathered at RiverScape Park for Dayton’s first Fourth of July parade.

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The inaugural parade and street fair drew large crowds, marking a new tradition for the city’s Independence Day celebrations.

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The parade marched through RiverScape Park just after noon on July Fourth, with the park filled with vendors, festive food and entertainment for all ages.

Mikayla Hummons attended the community gathering.

“We didn’t have to see everybody come together to enjoy our nation’s birthday was definitely a joy or a sight to see,” Hummons said.

Ja’Quel Prew also attended the celebration.

Prew recounted her experience getting ready for the downtown events.

“My mom said, get ready, so can we can go to the stuff downtown. So then I got ready, and we came here,” Prew said.

Local businesses, including Claybourne Grill, were central to the celebrations.

Tony McDaniel, owner of Claybourne Grill, noted the significant business the holiday brings.

“This time of year is like our Christmas time, so we just really hit it big here on the Fourth for all the celebrations,” McDaniel said.

He also reflected on witnessing multiple national milestone celebrations.

“Well, I saw the bicentennial; I’ve seen the 250, but I won’t see the next 50, but It’s been great seeing them. This has been awesome seeing the celebrations all around town, the flags and stuff,” McDaniel said.

Despite the festive atmosphere, the street festival concluded one hour earlier than planned because of the heat.

The Fourth of July festivities in Dayton were scheduled to continue with a fireworks show at RiverScape Park at 10 p.m.

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