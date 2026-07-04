Bicyclist critically injured in Ohio semi-truck collision

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist was seriously injured after they were hit by a semi-truck in Ohio on Friday morning, according to our media partner, WBNS-10 TV.

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The crash happened in Delaware County on State Route 3 before 9 a.m.

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An Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said the semi was heading west on Big Walnut Road and stopped at a red light at the intersection of SR-3.

The bicyclist was traveling north on the bike path and started heading west when the light turned green.

They didn’t stop and tried to cross Big Walnut Road, but were hit by the semi.

The bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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