Deputies asking for help finding missing 13-year-old

JEFFERSON TWP — Deputies are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

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Sophie Babette is a 13-year-old biracial girl who is around 5ft 3 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing blue bell-bottoms, a blue shirt, and black glasses.

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Babette left her home today, sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 pm in the 1000 block of Park Glen Drive, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has seen Sophie or has information regarding her location is urged to contact the Regional Dispatch Center immediately at 937-225-4357(HELP)

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