Pilot creates America 250 scene flying across Ohio

OHIO — A pilot creatively celebrated America’s 250th birthday Friday.

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A pilot flew across Ohio and created a USA 250 outline, according to the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

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The pilot spent more than five hours carving the message over northern Ohio.

They flew a single-engine Cessna Skylane RG.

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