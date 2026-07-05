Police investigating after person walks into Kettering Health Dayton with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Dayton Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Faulkner Avenue around 11:56 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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A person walked into Kettering Health Dayton with a gunshot wound around 12:30 a.m.
The dispatcher confirmed that the two scenes were related.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and how the victim is doing.
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