Crews respond to reported water rescue at Madison Lake

TROTWOOD — Multiple crews have responded to a water rescue at Madison Lake.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is heading to the scene and will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Trotwood firefighters were dispatched around 5:35 p.m. to the 500 block of Olive Road to a reported water rescue at Madison Lake, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

Photos show multiple Trotwood medics and officers at the scene.

No other information is currently available.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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